Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Director James E. Sweeney Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Director James E. Sweeney sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sound Financial Bancorp stock opened at $43.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.01. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $48.39.

Get Sound Financial Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFBC. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sound Financial Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $587,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sound Financial Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $402,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sound Financial Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It involves in attracting retail and commercial deposits from the general public and local governments and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, commercial and multifamily real estate, construction and land, consumer, and commercial business loans.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.