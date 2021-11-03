South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Stock Price Up 20.5%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS)’s share price rose 20.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 593,003 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 194,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 8.23, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Star Mining Corp.

