Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.12, Zacks reports. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 41.46%.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $59.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.97. Southern Copper has a twelve month low of $52.71 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The company has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.34%.

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $39,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Southern Copper stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 42,986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Southern Copper worth $40,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCCO. Barclays raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HSBC raised shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.