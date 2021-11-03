S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Sets New 12-Month High at $476.01

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $476.01 and last traded at $476.01, with a volume of 13 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $469.51.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $111.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $444.65 and a 200 day moving average of $417.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 18.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

