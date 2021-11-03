Space Cow Boy Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $27,504.00 (SCB)

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. During the last seven days, Space Cow Boy has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar. One Space Cow Boy coin can currently be bought for about $45.02 or 0.00071345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Space Cow Boy has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $27,504.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Space Cow Boy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00051457 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.96 or 0.00220239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00012105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.10 or 0.00096833 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Profile

Space Cow Boy (SCB) is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 82,315 coins and its circulating supply is 32,647 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Space Cow Boy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Space Cow Boy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Space Cow Boy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Space Cow Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Space Cow Boy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.