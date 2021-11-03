SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) Shares Down 2.9%

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) dropped 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.85 and last traded at $14.85. Approximately 5,232 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the average daily volume of 1,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.29.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.57.

About SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF)

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services for personal and corporate customers in Southern and Western Norway. The company offers its products and services in the areas of savings, loans, advice, insurance, and pensions. It also provides foreign exchange, administrative securities, commercial properties brokerage, leasing, accounting, estate agency, payroll/HR, and securities trading services, as well as active management and securities management services.

