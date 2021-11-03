SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP cut its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 88.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,924 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 763,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,865,000 after acquiring an additional 81,896 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 125.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 15,805 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 123,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,750,000 after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 33.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinia Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Affinia Financial Group LLC now owns 151,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter.

QUS stock opened at $127.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.79. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $94.17 and a 52-week high of $127.13.

