SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $514.48

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $514.48 and last traded at $513.57, with a volume of 19840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $509.14.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $496.97 and a 200-day moving average of $494.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

