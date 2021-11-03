Spectre.ai Utility Token Price Hits $0.0162 on Exchanges (SXUT)

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 3rd. Spectre.ai Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $398,025.68 and approximately $19.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One Spectre.ai Utility Token coin can now be bought for $0.0162 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Spectre.ai Utility Token Profile

Spectre.ai Utility Token is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 coins and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 coins. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI . The official website for Spectre.ai Utility Token is www.spectre.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “SPECTRE (short for Speculative Tokenized Trading Exchange) is an Ethereum-based broker-less financial trading platform. SPECTRE has two types of tokens, each separately traded on different exchanges. As for the utility token, it doesn't pay financial dividends, however, it gives in-platform privileges to traders. SPECTRE is a website that allows you to trade on the direction of currencies, commodities, stocks and other assets, for financial gain. Uniquely, it offers the ability for traders to earn 5-200% returns (average 73%) ROI on just 1 trade within minutes. Unlike traditional brokerages, it sits on top of our global auditing technology meaning that it provides unparalleled transparency. Traders may choose the off-site trading account option and never deposit at SPECTRE to trade to see how things work. SPECTRE's liquidity pool (i.e balance sheet) is owned by our platform users who receive rewards based on the traded volume in SPECTRE, and not by a centralised management. “

Buying and Selling Spectre.ai Utility Token

