Spectrum (SPT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2,834.00

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. One Spectrum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $37,549.50 and approximately $2,834.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spectrum has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $201.16 or 0.00323818 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005429 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000510 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

