Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $70.61

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 70.61 ($0.92) and traded as low as GBX 65.20 ($0.85). Speedy Hire shares last traded at GBX 67 ($0.88), with a volume of 1,773,539 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on shares of Speedy Hire in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £350.93 million and a PE ratio of 55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.68, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 67.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 70.62.

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

