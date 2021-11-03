Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2021

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of SNMSF stock opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. Spin Master has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.04 and its 200 day moving average is $35.42.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Analyst Recommendations for Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF)

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.