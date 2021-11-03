Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of SNMSF stock opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. Spin Master has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.04 and its 200 day moving average is $35.42.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

