SPINDLE (SPD) Trading 7.1% Lower Over Last Week

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $637,819.63 and $814.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,112.28 or 1.00005179 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00057877 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.79 or 0.00562193 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.09 or 0.00320226 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.03 or 0.00180695 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00015337 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003857 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001463 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001936 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,021,576,087 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

