Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPMYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPMYY remained flat at $$15.40 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.82. Spirent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Spirent Communications’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. Spirent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications Plc engages in the development of communication technologies. It operates through the following segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment consists of the cloud and IP, application security and positioning lines of business.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.