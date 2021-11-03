Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.48), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Spirit Realty Capital updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.290-$3.300 EPS.

SRC traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.14. The stock had a trading volume of 15,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,329. Spirit Realty Capital has a one year low of $30.30 and a one year high of $52.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Michelle M. Frymire acquired 2,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $121,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,372. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 788,722 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.31% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $74,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

