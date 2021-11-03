Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.290-$3.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SRC stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.65. The stock had a trading volume of 404,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,672. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $30.30 and a 1-year high of $52.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.62.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $164.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.69 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.46.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Michelle M. Frymire bought 2,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $121,686.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $243,372. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 788,722 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.31% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $74,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.