Spore Market Capitalization Tops $11.63 Million (SPORE)

Spore (CURRENCY:SPORE) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 3rd. Spore has a market capitalization of $11.63 million and approximately $443,674.00 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spore has traded 86.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Spore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spore alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00050749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.67 or 0.00219742 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.70 or 0.00097771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00011741 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004215 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Spore

Spore (SPORE) is a coin. The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporeproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spore’s official Twitter account is @sporeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Enoki are thin mushrooms which decompose logs in the forest. DeFi is ready for engaging games with novel tokenomics that reward the community for creating long-lasting, regenerative, open ecosystem. Enoki will inoculate DeFi with a new wave of extended-play players, investors and developers. “

Spore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.