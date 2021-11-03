Sports Entertainment Acquisition (NYSE:SEAH) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) shares were down 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.83 and last traded at $10.90. Approximately 10,331 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 755,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $547,000. 57.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the sports and entertainment sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

