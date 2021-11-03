Sprott (SII) to Release Earnings on Friday

Sprott (NYSE:SII) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect Sprott to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Sprott had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $36.31 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Sprott to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SII stock opened at $41.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.67. Sprott has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sprott stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.24% of Sprott worth $12,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SII. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities raised Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

