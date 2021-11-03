Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 58.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPT. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total value of $6,715,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total value of $56,466.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 184,698 shares of company stock worth $22,395,746 over the last ninety days. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SPT opened at $121.69 on Wednesday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.23 and a 1-year high of $145.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -264.54 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.80.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

