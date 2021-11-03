SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $164.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.42% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SPS Commerce is a provider of on-demand supply chain management solutions, providing integration, collaboration, connectivity, visibility and data analytics to its customers worldwide. The Company delivers its solutions over the Internet using a Software-as-a-Service model to improve the way suppliers, retailers, distributors and other customers manage and fulfill orders. The Company’s delivery model also enables it to offer greater functionality, integration and reliability with less cost and risk than traditional solutions. The Company provides its solutions through SPSCommerce.net, a hosted software. SPSCommerce.net uses pre-built integrations to eliminate the need for on-premise software and support staff, which enables its supplier customers to shorten supply cycle times, optimize inventory levels, reduce costs and satisfy retailer requirements. SPS Commerce is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on SPSC. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Northland Securities cut shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.89.

SPSC stock opened at $145.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.96. SPS Commerce has a 52 week low of $87.17 and a 52 week high of $174.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 117.65 and a beta of 0.72.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. SPS Commerce’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total value of $365,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,002,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,599,000 after buying an additional 290,297 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,359,000 after buying an additional 180,964 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,800,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,737,000 after buying an additional 152,791 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,770,000 after buying an additional 143,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,392,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

