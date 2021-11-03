Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stock Position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 42.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,327 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,120 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.20% of EchoStar worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EchoStar by 32.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,242,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,745,000 after acquiring an additional 789,207 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in EchoStar by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,987,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,282,000 after purchasing an additional 52,226 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in EchoStar by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,480,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,537,000 after purchasing an additional 511,955 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its stake in EchoStar by 25.8% in the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,282,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,148,000 after purchasing an additional 262,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in EchoStar by 27.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,049,000 after purchasing an additional 212,866 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SATS opened at $25.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.74. EchoStar Co. has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $28.37.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $499.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.20 million. EchoStar had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 1.16%. Research analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

