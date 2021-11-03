Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $4.79 Million Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 841.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,719 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.08% of Penske Automotive Group worth $4,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 471.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,173,000 after buying an additional 310,280 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,916,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,708,000 after buying an additional 264,504 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 75.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,789,000 after purchasing an additional 260,834 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 27.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,736,000 after purchasing an additional 140,591 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,081,000. Institutional investors own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $107.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.99. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.56 and a fifty-two week high of $114.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.92. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.11%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.67.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

