Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $4.27 Million in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 42,387 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,268,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 54,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after buying an additional 7,524 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 415.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 21,361 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,077,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on QLYS shares. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $124.97 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.75 and a 1 year high of $148.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.98. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 73.95 and a beta of 0.67.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 4,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total value of $530,699.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $3,881,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,119,351 shares in the company, valued at $567,787,219.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 698,213 shares of company stock worth $81,448,956. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

