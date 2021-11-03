Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 336,961 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 42.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 450,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 336,961 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its holdings in PG&E by 4.7% in the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 24,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of PG&E by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PG&E by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in PG&E by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.64.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $12.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.40.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert C. Flexon acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 51,299 shares in the company, valued at $476,054.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.