SSE’s (SSEZF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SSE (OTC:SSEZF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SSEZF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SSE from 1,800.00 to 1,900.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Get SSE alerts:

SSEZF opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. SSE has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $23.28.

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.