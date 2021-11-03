StakerDAO Price Tops $0.0522 on Major Exchanges (STKR)

StakerDAO (CURRENCY:STKR) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 3rd. StakerDAO has a total market capitalization of $949,380.14 and approximately $161.00 worth of StakerDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, StakerDAO has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One StakerDAO coin can now be bought for $0.0522 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00081537 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00075748 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.54 or 0.00102179 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,220.15 or 1.00081950 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,546.81 or 0.07197920 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002727 BTC.

StakerDAO’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,170,860 coins. StakerDAO’s official Twitter account is @stakerdao

