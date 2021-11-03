State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Short Interest Down 16.3% in October

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the September 30th total of 4,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $400,375.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 279.9% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in State Street in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 314.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STT traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.60. 66,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.59. State Street has a 52 week low of $59.47 and a 52 week high of $100.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.15.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.79.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

