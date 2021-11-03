State Street Corp Buys 21,401 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,766,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Avient were worth $136,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avient by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,265,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,472,000 after purchasing an additional 151,250 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avient by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,328,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,468,000 after purchasing an additional 31,028 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Avient by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,663,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,777,000 after purchasing an additional 31,813 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avient by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,599,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,649,000 after purchasing an additional 56,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Avient by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,510,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,264,000 after purchasing an additional 16,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Avient alerts:

NYSE AVNT opened at $54.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avient Co. has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $56.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.82.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 49.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.44.

Avient Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.