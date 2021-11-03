State Street Corp Has $149.43 Million Stock Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

State Street Corp raised its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,990,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,356 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Teradata were worth $149,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 81,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 98,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Teradata by 1.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 78.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the second quarter valued at $96,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradata alerts:

In other news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $132,894.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $161,011.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,761 shares of company stock valued at $444,300. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Teradata from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

TDC opened at $56.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.19. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $59.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.59.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.80 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.