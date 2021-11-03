State Street Corp Has $155.35 Million Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $155,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 53.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 9,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total transaction of $2,900,898.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $118,462.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,617 shares of company stock worth $8,501,929. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

LFUS opened at $313.76 on Wednesday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.36 and a fifty-two week high of $315.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $280.79 and its 200 day moving average is $266.66.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

