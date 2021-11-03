State Street Corp Increases Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,611,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Exponent were worth $143,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Exponent by 14.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,036,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,419,000 after purchasing an additional 258,810 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Exponent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,687,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Exponent by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,634,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,285,000 after acquiring an additional 130,919 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Exponent by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 666,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,441,000 after acquiring an additional 106,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Exponent by 385.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 102,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,028,000 after acquiring an additional 81,216 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

In related news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $810,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,561,744.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total transaction of $99,915.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,857.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,014,125 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $114.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 59.43 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.85. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.11 and a 1-year high of $120.39.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Exponent had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPO. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.