State Street Corp Increases Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,550,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,313 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.17% of AutoNation worth $146,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 8,472.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.14.

In related news, COO James R. Bender sold 2,848 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $335,522.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,554.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total value of $6,279,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,322,810 shares of company stock worth $164,552,715 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AN opened at $120.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.43 and a 1 year high of $133.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.71.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 16.99 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

