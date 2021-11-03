State Street Corp Purchases 43,146 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

State Street Corp increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,558,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,146 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.30% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $151,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total transaction of $223,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,183.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

AMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $102.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.29. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.48 and a 52-week high of $123.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $857.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.37 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

