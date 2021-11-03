State Street Corp Raises Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,735,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 84,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.28% of The Timken worth $139,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Timken during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Timken by 56.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in The Timken during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in The Timken in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in The Timken by 50.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

TKR stock opened at $71.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $92.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.22 and a 200 day moving average of $77.80.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The Timken had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of The Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of The Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Timken has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.10.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

