Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) released its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14, Yahoo Finance reports. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

STRL stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.72. The company had a trading volume of 21,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,452. The company has a market capitalization of $739.71 million, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.32. Sterling Construction has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.80.

In related news, Director Julie Dill purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.56 per share, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

