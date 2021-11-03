Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PGGM Investments grew its position in Invitation Homes by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 17,344,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426,060 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Invitation Homes by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,707,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,556 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Invitation Homes by 1,573.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,535,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,312 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in Invitation Homes by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,823,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $41.54 on Wednesday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.11 and a 1-year high of $42.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.25 and its 200 day moving average is $38.50. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.31, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.68.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

