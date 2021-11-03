Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Citi Trends were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 11,631 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 408,145.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 408,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,517,000 after acquiring an additional 408,145 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP James A. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.71, for a total value of $1,754,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,369 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,224.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $283,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,096,290. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of CTRN opened at $81.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.74. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $111.44. The stock has a market cap of $737.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.84.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.93. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 44.49%. The firm had revenue of $237.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

