Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $101,000 Stock Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 8,475.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the second quarter worth $92,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the second quarter worth $230,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the second quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth $214,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on KRNT. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.90.

Shares of Kornit Digital stock opened at $165.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 376.74 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.86 and its 200-day moving average is $125.74. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $170.67.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.44 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 131.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.