Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $105,000 Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 1,381.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COMT. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 32,741.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 18,008 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 118,903 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 146,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 38,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $37.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.28. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.64 and a fifty-two week high of $38.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.