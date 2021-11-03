Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $96,000 Stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 71.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,949 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 1,313,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,805,000 after buying an additional 12,694 shares during the last quarter. Mirova lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mirova now owns 3,155,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,176,000 after buying an additional 133,458 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 330,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 655.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 24,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,089,000. 24.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 23.77 and a quick ratio of 23.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -79.65 and a beta of 1.48.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 68.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $24.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLDP. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. COKER & PALMER reissued a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Eight Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.88.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

