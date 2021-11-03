Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 3,205 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 51.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KL. FMR LLC boosted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 117.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,672,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683,267 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 210.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,194,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,319 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter worth about $54,027,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 139.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,883,000 after acquiring an additional 722,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,223,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,620,000 after acquiring an additional 434,143 shares in the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $41.72 on Wednesday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $50.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KL. National Bank Financial downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, September 3rd. National Bankshares downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kirkland Lake Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.97.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

