Stifel Financial Corp Buys 10,638 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 130,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 17,667 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 29.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,221,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,727,000 after acquiring an additional 505,843 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.3% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 90,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 11,970 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 16.6% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 48,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $30.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.37. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $32.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.13.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.09%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EPRT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.31.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.