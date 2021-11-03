Stifel Financial Corp Buys 14,747 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,747 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 28,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ON. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.64.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $57.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.31 and a 200-day moving average of $41.67. ON Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $24.71 and a one year high of $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $451,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $506,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,975 shares in the company, valued at $9,084,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

