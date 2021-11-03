Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,806 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.58% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHAS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after buying an additional 25,518 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 523.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 6,842 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 29,868 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

PHAS stock opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $194.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.59.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Clay Thorp bought 10,000 shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PHAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 16th.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor; pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

