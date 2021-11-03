Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.03 Million Position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLRC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLR Investment stock opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. SLR Investment Corp. has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $20.05. The company has a market cap of $824.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 7.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SLRC shares. TheStreet raised SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.85.

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

