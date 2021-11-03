Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 1,312 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Shoe Carnival worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 244.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at $900,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $56,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock opened at $35.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.48. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.12 and a 12 month high of $42.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.82.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $332.23 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCVL. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

