Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.44% of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,010,000 after purchasing an additional 10,835 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 28,934 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,273,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 81.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SBIO opened at $48.09 on Wednesday. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a 1-year low of $41.54 and a 1-year high of $64.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.88.

