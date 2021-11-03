Stifel Nicolaus Raises StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Price Target to C$8.00

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, StorageVault Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

SVAUF remained flat at $$4.79 on Wednesday. StorageVault Canada has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $4.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3.96.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.