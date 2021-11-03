Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on GigCapital4 (NYSEMKT:GIG)

GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 5,529 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 14,450% compared to the average daily volume of 38 call options.

GIG traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.97. 260,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,563. GigCapital4 has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $3.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.87.

Get GigCapital4 alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GigCapital4 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,281,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in GigCapital4 during the second quarter valued at about $9,544,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the second quarter worth approximately $8,367,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the second quarter worth approximately $7,387,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the second quarter worth approximately $7,308,000.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for GigCapital4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigCapital4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.